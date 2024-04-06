Ian Ashton Sells 469,520 Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($165,033.39).

Shares of LON:SHI opened at GBX 29.10 ($0.37) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.20. SIG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.39 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.56 million, a PE ratio of -723.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

