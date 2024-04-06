Ian Ashton Sells 469,520 Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($165,033.39).
SIG Price Performance
Shares of LON:SHI opened at GBX 29.10 ($0.37) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.20. SIG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.39 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.56 million, a PE ratio of -723.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.
About SIG
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SIG
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.