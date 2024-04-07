Kaizen Financial Strategies Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $185.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $186.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

