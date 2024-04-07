Wolf Group Capital Advisors Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 17,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,946,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $880.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $806.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,902 shares of company stock valued at $74,597,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

