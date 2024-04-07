FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Has $17.48 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 337,900 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.1% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 17,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,902 shares of company stock valued at $74,597,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $880.08 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $806.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

