TFI International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.42 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $8.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.94. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC cut their price target on TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International stock opened at $134.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International has a 52-week low of $102.94 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 793.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after buying an additional 161,094 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $10,118,000. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in TFI International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TFI International by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.