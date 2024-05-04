TFI International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.42 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $8.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.94. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%.
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International stock opened at $134.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International has a 52-week low of $102.94 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28.
Institutional Trading of TFI International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 793.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after buying an additional 161,094 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $10,118,000. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in TFI International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TFI International by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TFI International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
