Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.95 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $6.95 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $120.73 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

