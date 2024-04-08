Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.
Cronos Group Trading Down 2.5 %
CRON opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Setting up for a Breakout
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Krispy Kreme’s Hangover from McDonald’s Deal Bestows Pullback Opp
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Cal-Maine Foods Delivers an Eggs-Citing EPS Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.