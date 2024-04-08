Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $9.36 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $286.08 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

