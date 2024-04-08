AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. AZZ also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $78.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. AZZ has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial downgraded AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AZZ by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

