Mather Group LLC. Has $582,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,841,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Booking by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,415.64 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,531.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,395.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

