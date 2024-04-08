Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $309,030.75 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $309,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bradley J. Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26.

On Thursday, March 28th, Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $20.55 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 30,709 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $138,794,000 after acquiring an additional 97,043 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,542 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 196,270 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

