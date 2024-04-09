BSW Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 4,375 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FMC by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in FMC by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

FMC Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FMC opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $125.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

