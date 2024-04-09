BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,444 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.88). Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $1.1918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

