BSW Wealth Partners Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $244.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.63. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

