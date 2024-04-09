BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.5 %

CARR opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

