Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.06%.

SHG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

