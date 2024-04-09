Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Corteva were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

