Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Kenvue Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Kenvue in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kenvue’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kenvue’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.07 on Monday. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

