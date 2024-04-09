Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hoth Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the period. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

