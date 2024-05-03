Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $3,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

AGNC stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

