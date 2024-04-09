TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Insider Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen Buys 47,722 Shares

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen acquired 47,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £49,630.88 ($62,815.95).

TwentyFour Income Stock Performance

Shares of TFIF stock opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £791.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,526.67. TwentyFour Income has a 52 week low of GBX 94.40 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.80 ($1.38). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.53.

TwentyFour Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. TwentyFour Income’s payout ratio is -33,333.33%.

About TwentyFour Income

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

