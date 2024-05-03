GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 152.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 843,606 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 251.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,529 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 232.5% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 78,155 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Axos Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 74,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

