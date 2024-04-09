Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
