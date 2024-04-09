Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 219,852 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

