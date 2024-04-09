Viper Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Viper Energy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $39.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viper Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 1,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Viper Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 369,463 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 80,321 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

