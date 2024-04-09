Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pineapple Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pineapple Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 5th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pineapple Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pineapple Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Shares of PEGY stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.33. Pineapple Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.73.
Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.
