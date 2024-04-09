Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pineapple Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pineapple Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 5th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pineapple Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pineapple Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of PEGY stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.33. Pineapple Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pineapple Energy by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 182,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pineapple Energy by 535.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 153,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

