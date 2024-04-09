Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBYI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

PBYI stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $271.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 58.21% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $4,734,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.