Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 10,001 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

