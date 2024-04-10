Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.02.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
