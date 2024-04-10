Hadyn Stephens Sells 29,272 Shares of Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Hadyn Stephens sold 29,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.67), for a total transaction of A$73,765.44 ($48,851.28).
- On Friday, March 15th, Hadyn Stephens bought 129,582 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.45 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$317,475.90 ($210,248.94).
- On Monday, March 11th, Hadyn Stephens bought 50,763 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$123,354.09 ($81,691.45).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.
Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.
