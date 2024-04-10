Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 879 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 273.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $77,731.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $196,975.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,753 shares in the company, valued at $33,116,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $77,731.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,545,532. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $587.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.77 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

