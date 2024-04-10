Private Trust Co. NA Buys 251 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ES opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

