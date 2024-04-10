Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.34

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.34 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.11). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 244 ($3.09), with a volume of 83,896 shares traded.

Majedie Investments Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market cap of £129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,258.06%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

