SOL Capital Management CO Buys Shares of 1,540 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,540 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.8 %

EXPE stock opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.55. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

