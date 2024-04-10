Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 336,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.66% of ADMA Biologics worth $45,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADMA stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

