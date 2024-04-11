Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $158.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

