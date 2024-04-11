DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,753 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Corteva Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.16 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.