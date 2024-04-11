Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

