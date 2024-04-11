SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Trading Up 0.8%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 2,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

SoftwareONE Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

About SoftwareONE

(Get Free Report)

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.