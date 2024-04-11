Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading Down 4.5%

Volex plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Volex Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

