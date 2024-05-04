Ravi Inukonda Sells 7,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $694,900.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.0% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 431,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.