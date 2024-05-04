Brokerages Set Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Price Target at C$1.55

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Logan Energy

Logan Energy Price Performance

LGN opened at C$0.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.88. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative net margin of 46.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Logan Energy will post 0.0200092 EPS for the current year.

About Logan Energy

(Get Free Report

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.