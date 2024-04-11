JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $70.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

