Barclays Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $56.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CG opened at $46.94 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 3,187,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after buying an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

