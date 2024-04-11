Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) PT Raised to $16.25

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $12.75 to $16.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $329.96 million, a PE ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $62,904.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.