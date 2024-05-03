Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 319.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

