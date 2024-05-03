AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.31 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn $11.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.06. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2025 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 165.18%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $284.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in AbbVie by 47.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

