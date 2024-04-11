Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

