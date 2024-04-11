Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 232,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 397,294 shares.The stock last traded at $29.79 and had previously closed at $29.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MODN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Model N

Model N Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $202,935.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.