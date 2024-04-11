Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,501 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after purchasing an additional 362,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $139.94 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

