Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,011 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after buying an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,124,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

